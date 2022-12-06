Top-5 Week 14 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

We have already seen two teams eliminated from the playoffs and more are to come this week. For fantasy, playoff races are starting to get tight. Additions on the waiver-wire can win or lose you your fantasy championship.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 14 waiver wire claims.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Saints, Colts, Commanders

Zonovan Knight: RB, Jets (39.3% ESPN)

Next up — @Buf, vs. Det, vs. Jax, @Sea

Knight was impressive against the Vikings this week. With Breece Hall out and Michael Carter banged up, Knight’s opportunities should continue. The Jets seem to like Knight and his versatility is a big reason for it. After his big Week 13, expect many people to be putting in a waiver claim for Knight.

Isaiah McKenzie: WR, Bills (20.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYJ, vs. Mia, @Chi, @Cin

McKenzie has become a favorite target of Josh Allen’s underneath. The Bills will throw the ball a ton as the season goes on with a lack of a running game. McKenzie has the opportunity to score some touchdowns if he can stay healthy. I wouldn't consider him a WR1 or WR2 on fantasy, but he is a good option for the FLEX, especially with teams on the bye this week.

Darius Slayton: WR, Giants (33.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Phi, @Wsh, @Min, vs. Ind

Slayton has been playing great lately. He has 60-plus yards in five straight games. Daniel Jones trusts him and looks to target Slayton often. The Giants are also dealing with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position. I would expect Slayton to continue putting up consistent numbers the rest of the season.

Jameson Williams: WR, Lions (30.3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Min, @NYJ, @Car, vs. Chi

This is a boom or bust pickup. Williams has all the tools to be a superstar receiver in the NFL. But right now, he is slowly coming back from injury and the Lions want to ease him back in. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, he had one target. I would expect his numbers to slowly increase, but he could turn out to be a big addition for a fantasy championship or semifinal,

Brandon McManus: K, Broncos (42.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. KC, vs. Ari, @LAR, @KC

The Denver Broncos offense has been dreadful this season. McManus has been consistent when given kicking options however. The Broncos can get the ball in opposing teams territory but struggle to score touchdowns. McManus gets a good amount of opportunities and usually doesn’t let down. He is a starting kicker in some fantasy leagues and should be.