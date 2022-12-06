Top WR pickups from the Week 14 waiver wire

It’s likely your final week to improve your seeding ahead of fantasy football playoffs. If you have a key receiver on bye, or are looking to stock up on depth pieces ahead of your postseason run, consider these five receivers who are clicking at the right time.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders.

Corey Davis, Jets (11.3% ESPN)

Next up — @ BUF, vs. DET, vs. JAX

The Jets’ quarterback change to Mike White has upped the fantasy value of their wide receivers. That includes Davis who hauled in five passes for 85 yards against on 10 targets against the Vikings on Sunday. What’s most encouraging is that target count: if he’s getting double-digit targets, we should expect him to be pushing 100 receiving yards. Should he sprinkle in a touchdown here and there, he will be worth FLEX consideration over the season’s final few weeks.

Nico Collins, Texans (21.1% ESPN)

Next up — @ DAL, vs. KC, @ TEN

Especially against the Cowboys and Chiefs in upcoming weeks, Collins’ Texans are going to be playing from behind. In his last four games, he is averaging nine targets per contest, and that number may actually increase down the stretch. With Houston likely having to pass, down big early, Collins has a chance to put up some crooked numbers the next few weeks. Just remember, garbage-time points count the same as regular ones as far as fantasy is concerned.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns (44.0% ESPN)

Next up — @ CIN, vs. BAL, vs. NO

While Peoples-Jones’ receiving stats weren’t off the charts in Week 13—three catches for 44 yards—he ran back a punt for a touchdown. His ability as a return man shouldn’t be dismissed; it’s a legitimate route to him finding the end zone and padding his fantasy score. Add to that Deshaun Watson should be getting sharper down the stretch, and Peoples-Jones should be considered in a pinch in Week 14 and beyond.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (44.1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. HOU, @ JAX, vs. PHI

Gallup sometimes gets lost in the Cowboys’ loaded offense, but he did not in Week 13. He caught four passes on seven targets for 23 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout 54-19 win over the Colts. Those Colts ranked No. 1 against opposing fantasy wide receivers entering the game. While Gallup is not going to garner double-digit targets, Dak is clearly looking to him in the red zone. In an offense as prolific as the Cowboys, that means he is liable to score in any given game, making him a fantasy commodity.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (51.5% ESPN)

Next up — @ DEN, @ HOU, vs. SEA

MVS is an infuriating fantasy wide receiver because he is not targeted all that often. He also doesn’t generate the volume other receivers do. But when he catches the ball, he picks up a ton of yards. His 17.8 yards per reception are tied for third-best in the NFL this season. Case in point is his Week 13 stat line: two catches for 71 yards. He picks up yards in bunches, but doesn’t catch many passes. He’s not worth the risk in full-point PPR, but in non-PPR leagues, his big-play ability makes him intriguing.