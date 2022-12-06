Top TE pickups from the Week 14 waiver wire

If you don’t have an elite tight end in fantasy football, who to start at the position often comes down to a dice roll on who is most likely to find the end zone. Here are five tight ends to consider in Week 14 and beyond as you make your final playoff push.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (10.3% ESPN)

Next up — @ PIT, @ CLE, vs. ATL

Likely caught four passes for 30 yards on four targets in Week 13, his second-highest catch total this season. His touchdown catches in back-to-back weeks, Weeks 8 and 9, were encouraging, but he has yet to find the end zone since. With Lamar Jackson on the mend, the Ravens may resort to more ground and pound, while emphasizing the intermediate passing game. That could result in more targets for Likely. The Steelers rank toward the middle of the pack against opposing fantasy tight ends, so his matchup doesn’t preclude him from your starting lineup this week.

Noah Fant, Seahawks (32.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. CAR, vs. SF, @ KC

Fant has built some nice momentum over his last four games. He finally found the end zone in Week 13 against the Rams, something he’d done only one other time this year. It caps off a four-week stretch in which he has caught 15 passes for 206 yards. While he will have to more consistently pull in touchdowns to be a serious candidate for weekly starts, Fant’s steady production over the last several weeks is encouraging.

Evan Engram, Jaguars (35.0% ESPN)

Next up — @ TEN, vs. DAL, @ NYJ

Like Fant, Engram found the end zone for just the second time this season in Week 13. He hauled in five catches for 30 yards on seven targets. It was his second-best fantasy output of the year. The Titans allow the eighth-most points per game to opposing tight ends (13.15), so Engram will have a chance to build on his Week 13 performance.

Greg Dulcich, Broncos (38.6% ESPN)

Next up — vs. KC, vs. ARI, @ LAR

The Broncos offense has failed to launch this season, but Dulcich restored faith in his ability as a TE1 in Week 13. He pulled in six catches for 85 yards, his third double-digit fantasy performance of the season, and only second since Week 8. The Chiefs rank in the middle of the pack against opposing fantasy tight ends, while the Cardinals allow the most points per game to opposing fantasy tight ends in the league. It might be a good idea to get a week ahead of the pack in case you think you might need Dulcich in the first round of the playoffs.

Foster Moreau, Raiders (48.8% ESPN)

Next up — @ LAR, vs. NE, @ PIT

Moreau caught just one pass for 32 yards in Week 13, but now is not the time to give up on him. He caught touchdowns in two of his previous three games and has averaged 23.5 yards per reception in his most recent four-game stretch. His big-play ability and status as a red-zone target make him worthy of starting lineup consideration. The Rams, Patriots, and Steelers all rank in the bottom half of the league in opposing tight end fantasy points per game, so he has favorable matchups in the home stretch.