Top defenses to pick up from the Week 14 waiver wire

Additions on the waiver-wire can win or lose you your fantasy championship. All leagues are different, but defenses play a big role especially in tight games. Many people play different defenses weekly as they try to find a good matchup. Below we take a look at our top-three defensive adds to consider as you place your Week 14 waiver wire claims.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Saints, Colts, Commanders

Chiefs D/ST (42.8% ESPN)

Next up — @Den, @Hou, vs. Sea, vs. Den

The only team they play in the next few weeks that is decent on offense is the Seattle Seahawks. I can see them having a shutout at least once in the next four games. They struggled against the Bengals, but prior to that they were one of the top fantasy defenses in points per game.

Bengals D/ST (35.8% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cle, @TB, @NE, vs. Buf

The Bengals don't have a great defense, but they have played fine the past few weeks. They have the ability to get to the quarterback. Playing with a good offense who can keep you off the field and fresh is also crucial. The Bengals have looked like the best offense in the league the past few weeks.

Vikings D/ST (27.2% ESPN)

Next up — @Det, vs. IND, vs. NYG, @GB

The Vikings have one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. That is why they’re available in most leagues. However, they can get sacks and force turnovers. If you need a team that won’t hurt you, it’s the Vikings. They had one terrible game against the Cowboys that turned everybody away. Moving forward, I don't see any of these teams scoring much on them.