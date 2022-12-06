Best quarterback streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

With Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers on bye and Lamar Jackson banged up, your quarterback situation may be uncertain for Week 14. Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, Commanders.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Lions

Cousins has only had one good game in his past three, but this is a spot for him to get right. The Lions allow the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL. Cousins threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns in their first matchup this season, and should be in for an even bigger day Sunday. Detroit’s offense is humming, so this game has shootout written all over it.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Titans

Lawrence has really hit his stride lately, throwing for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last four games. He’s thrown for 235 yards or more in three of those games. While Tennessee will try to make the Jaguars grind this game out, Jacksonville is likely to continue depending upon its passing game in an effort to further develop Lawrence down the home stretch. The Titans also allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so Lawrence should be able to once again put up good numbers.

Jared Goff, Lions vs. Vikings

Goff has enjoyed an absolute resurgence in the second half of the 2022 season. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns and just one interception in his last six games. In those six games, he’s topped 236 yards four times and 321 yards twice. He’s passed for 580 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the last two weeks. Detroit looks like a legitimately good football team right now and Goff is a big reason why. You can’t go wrong with Cousins or Goff in Week 14, as the Lions-Vikings game figures to be high scoring. But if you’re looking to ride the hotter hand, it’s Goff.