Top kicker pickups from the Week 14 waiver wire

Playoff races in fantasy are starting to get tight and people need to win these next few weeks. Everybody is always looking to add a skill player on the waiver wire, but defenses and kickers can win or lose you a week. Below we take a look at the top-three kicker adds to consider as you place your Week 14 waiver wire claims.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Brandon McManus: K, Broncos (42.7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. KC, vs. Ari, @LAR, @KC

The Denver Broncos offense has been dreadful this season. McManus has been consistent when given kicking options however. The Broncos can get the ball in opposing teams territory but struggle to score touchdowns. McManus gets a good amount of opportunities and usually doesn’t let down. He is a starting kicker in some fantasy leagues and should be.

Robbie Gould, 49ers (38.5% ESPN)

Next up — vs. TB, @Sea, vs. Wsh, @LV

The 49ers are dealing with big issues at the quarterback position as both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are done for the season. With that, they still have a number of great skill players and it’s a quarterback friendly offense. They may not score as many touchdowns, but they will still get the ball in opponents territory which is huge for Gould.

Greg Joseph, Vikings (34.7% ESPN)

Next up — @Det, vs. IND, vs. NYG, @GB

The Vikings are a high-powered offense that can score points. Joseph has had a few misses this year, but they will be using him a ton the next few weeks. They should score 27+ in their next four games and that should give Joseph play of opportunities in both field goals and extra points.