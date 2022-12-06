Best running back streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

Six teams are on a bye in Week 14, meaning you might have to get creative when it comes to your fantasy football lineup. On top of that, injuries tend to pile up this time of year, so it could be time to scrounge for fantasy viability at certain positions.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best running back streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Akers and Kyren Williams have been sharing snaps in the Rams’ backfield, but Akers came through with a breakthrough game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. Akers ran for 60 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, compared to Williams’ three carries for nine yards. Now, Akers will face the Raiders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Akers is rostered in 45% of Yahoo and 53% of ESPN leagues.

Jets RB Michael Carter sustained an ankle injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, promoting Knight to RB1. Knight came through with 103 total yards on 17 touches against the Bears. Carter was sidelined for Week 13’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, and Knight saw RB1 responsibilities once again, putting up 118 total yards on 20 touches. If Carter is out once again, Knight could be in for another helping of 15-20 touches in the rushing and passing game. He’s rostered in 47% of Yahoo and 38% of ESPN leagues.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Cook had a nice game against the New England Patriots last Thursday, racking up 64 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also caught four passes for 41 yards. He had more touches than the Bills perceived RB1 Devin Singletary, and Cook has potentially made the case for more work moving forward. The rookie is rostered in just 23% of Yahoo and 25% of ESPN leagues.