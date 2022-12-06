Best wide receiver streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

Bye weeks tend to throw a wrench in even the best laid fantasy football plans. As it turns out, we have six teams on a bye in Week 14. That’s a whole lotta wrenches! Finding streamers at different positions can help you navigate this bye-happy week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best wide receiver streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Davis is back in action with a new quarterback, Mike White, under center. That turned out to be good news for Davis last week against the Minnesota Vikings, as he caught 5-of-10 targets for 85 yards. The Jets fell into pass-happy mode while trying to make a comeback, and a similar script could play out against Buffalo. Davis is widely available, rostered in only 13% of Yahoo and 11% of ESPN leagues.

Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

McKenzie has gotten a fair amount of looks in the Bills’ offense lately. In Week 12, he caught 6-of-10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. McKenzie backed that up with a decent performance against the New England Patriots, catching all five targets for 44 yards. While he’s become more popular among fantasy football enthusiasts, McKenzie is only rostered in 37% of Yahoo and 21% of ESPN leagues.

Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow are still injured for the Raiders. That leaves Hollins as the second pass-catching option behind Davante Adams. He has been up-and-down in that role, but the targets are there with 23 total looks in the past three games. In Week 14, Hollins will face a Rams defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. He’s rostered in only 31% of Yahoo and 19% of ESPN leagues.