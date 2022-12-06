Best tight end streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

The NFL’s Week 14 slate includes a six-team bye week that will surely impact fantasy football lineups. Despite the absent teams this week not overly affecting big names at the tight end position, there are still opportunities to jump on sleepers and waiver-wire streamers to help bolster your team in the playoff chase. Despite a lower volume of possibilities, there are still a number of strong options to add to your rosters.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

The Broncos' rookie tight end presents the most upside of this week’s streamers after finally posting a bounce-back game in Week 13. After three-straight single-digit fantasy performances, Dulchich led the team in catches (6), targets (8), and receiving yards (85) versus the Ravens last week. The Chiefs allow an average of 6.9 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but Dulcich’s fantasy ceiling will rise going forward if Courtland Sutton is unable to play after leaving last Sunday’s contest with a hamstring injury.

Engram also worked himself out of a slump with a 14.0 PPR fantasy performance in Week 13, after riding a three-game streak with less than 5.0 fantasy points per game. The veteran tight end was finally able to find the touchdown after connecting with Trevor Lawrence on a three-yard score, giving Engram just his second receiving touchdown of the season. It remains to be seen whether he can keep up a level of consistency to close out the season, but he’s facing a Titans defense that allows 6.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Tennessee is also coming off a performance in which they allowed the Eagles to torch them for 386 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Henry may have the lowest fantasy floor among these three streamer options but he has by far the best matchup for Week 14. The Cardinals give up the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends at 12.2 points per game, and their defense is ranked 24th against the pass by allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air. The Patriots tight end is not a lock to start every week, but when he has a plus matchup on the schedule then fantasy managers should give him a look. After New England’s run game looked pitiful last week, don’t be surprised to see them switch things up and look to make plays downfield.