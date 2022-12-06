Best D/ST streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

With Week 14 of the NFL season on the horizon, it’s the time of year when you are either battling for playoff seeding, trying to keep your team in the postseason hunt, or looking to play spoiler for some of the frontrunners in your league. Having the right D/ST in your lineup can tilt the advantage in your favor, but it could mean scouring the wire for the right sleeper or streamer option. With six teams on bye this week, choices for fantasy managers could be slim.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Cardinals D/ST vs. Patriots

Arizona’s pass rush may be heating up at the right time, having recorded 2.3 sacks per game over the past three weeks which includes a four-sack performance against the Chargers in Week 12. The Cardinals are coming off their bye and will be well-rested with a week of extra preparation for Mac Jones and the Patriots, who are coming off a pedestrian 10-point scoring performance versus the Bills. Buffalo managed to get one sack and forced fumble, but that should be easy for the Cardinals to surpass in Week 14.

Steelers D/ST vs. Ravens

It’s beginning to sound increasingly likely that the Steelers will face backup quarterback Tyler Huntley on Sunday. John Harbaugh noted that Lamar Jackson is week-to-week with a knee injury and it is “probably less likely” that he will be under center versus Pittsburgh in Week 14. While not official, it’s probably a reality that he sits this week, setting up the Steelers' defense for an advantageous matchup. With Huntley under center last week, the Broncos' defense had 12.0 fantasy points with a box score inclusive of four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Raiders D/ST vs. Rams

Las Vegas will be playing on a short week but will be gifted a matchup with the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Even before John Wolford stepped in to relieve the injured Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles was allowing the most fantasy football points per game to opposing defenses. The Seahawks' defense finished ninth in scoring last week after finishing with four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble against the Wolford-led Rams. To their credit, the Raiders' defense has been heating up with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles over their last three games.