Best kicker streamers for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 of the NFL season means that fantasy managers should have their sights set on making one last run for the postseason, but overcoming bye-week absences can throw a late-season obstacle into the mix. This week’s schedule will see six teams on bye, with a number of notable kickers being kept on the bench. Thankfully, there should still be a handful of sleepers and streamer options on the wire.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 14 lineups.

Week 14 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

York is among your best outdoor kicker options in Week 14, coming off a 9.0 fantasy performance last week against the Texans. The rookie kicker converted both of his field goal attempts, from 43 and 42 yards out, while adding three extra points for good measure. The Bengals have scored the sixth-highest points per game over the past three weeks and if they can bait Cleveland into a high-scoring affair then there should be plenty of opportunities for York to benefit from.

Sanders is one of the better kicker options this week in playing in an indoor stadium, so the elements should not be a factor in his fantasy ceiling. The Dolphins’ kicker is riding a three-game streak of converting 100 percent of his field goal attempts, and could also be in for a bounce-back game based on this week’s competition. Miami’s bout with the Chargers has the potential makings of a high-scoring affair, and the Dolphins should be motivated to put on a better offensive performance after being stymied by the 49ers last week.

Badgley is coming off a season-high 16-point fantasy performance last week against the Jaguars, in which the Lions laid 40 points on Jacksonville. Amid the high-scoring performance, Badgley converted all four field goal attempts and all four extra points. Dan Campbell tends to roll the dice and attempt to move the chains on fourth down as opposed to settling for the three points, but the Lions kicker remains a viable option this week against the Vikings in an indoor stadium, with the elements not playing a role.