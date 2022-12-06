Week 14 quarterback rankings

Week 14 of the NFL season is here! It has flown by, but we still have five weeks of fantasy footballing left. Last week we saw Jalen Hurts have yet another huge fantasy day. He is giving Patrick Mahomes a run for his money for the MVP this year.

Injury news to monitor

Lamar Jackson sprained his knee in Week 13 and doesn’t look like he’ll be able to go in Week 14 against the Steelers. Tyler Huntley should get the start.

Matthew Stafford is done for the season with a neck injury, so we’ll see John Wolford starting the rest of the way if he can stay healthy.

Tua Tagovailoa hurt his ankle late in the game against the 49ers. It appears that he should be okay for SNF, but we’ll see how much he can practice.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football QB rankings