Running back PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Week 14 is here! Running backs continue to put up fantasy points for our teams, but consistency remains a tough attribute to find. Last week we saw Christian McCaffrey back to his all-purpose tricks, which is a good sign that he’ll be a stud to end the fantasy season. We also saw Tony Pollard pull ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and D’Andre Swift do the same with Jamaal Williams. It should be a good end to the season for that group.

Injury news to monitor

Jets RB Michael Carter is dealing with an ankle injury, but has a chance to return this week. When he does return, he’s going to have a lot of competition for touches after Zonovan Knight has played well in his absence the last two games.

Joe Mixon missed two games in concussion protocol, but appears likely to return this week against the Browns. That’s a good matchup and he’ll be a must start.

Kenneth Walker has an ankle strain and could miss this week, but we’ll need to keep tabs on his practice participation. If he can’t go, Deejay Dallas should end up getting the start.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football PPR RB rankings