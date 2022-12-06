Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 14 of the National Football League season! Week 13 gave us yet another huge Davante Adams game, proving once again that even without Aaron Rodgers, he is him. But it wasn’t just Adams who put on a show, as Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and a host of wide receivers put up big games. Twenty-three receivers caught touchdowns in Week 13 and four of those had more than one TD grab!

Injury news to monitor

Courtland Sutton was forced from last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He apparently has a chance to play this week. but we know how hamstring injuries are. Don’t count on him.

Brandin Cooks missed last week with a calf injury. There is a chance he’s quiet quitting on the Texans, but we’ll see how things go this week.

Mike Williams continues to deal with an ankle sprain. He’ll have a chance to play this week, but he has yet to get a practice in since re-tweaking his injury.

Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol. He’ll need to be cleared before playing this week against the Jaguars.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Week 14 fantasy football PPR WR rankings