Defense rankings for Week 14 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 14 of the fantasy football season! Today we will take a look at some D/ST rankings. Looking back at Week 13 gives us the best fantasy D/ST game of the year, as the Browns scored three touchdowns on defense and special teams against the Texans and quarterback Kyle Allen. They couldn’t score a single touchdown on offense against one of the worst defenses in the league, but thankfully that didn’t hurt the D/ST.

Teams on bye

Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

Streaming options for Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. Ravens

The Steelers defense isn’t that good, but they have a few key difference makers and they should get Tyler Huntley this week. Huntley isn’t chopped liver, but he is turnover prone.

Las Vegas Raiders D/ST vs. Rams

The Rams played an inspired game last week against division rival Seattle, but couldn’t hold on the end. John Wolford is hurt, but could still play, but no matter who starts at quarterback, they are going to be a good team to target D/STs with.

Week 14 fantasy football D/ST rankings