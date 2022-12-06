 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Spain vs. Morocco in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Spain and Morocco face off on Tuesday, Dec. 6. We provide live stream and TV info for the Round of 16 matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Japan v Spain: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images

Spain and Morocco will square off in the round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. This match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Spain are favored to advance with -380 odds in that regard. Morocco will play the role of underdogs with +295 odds to advance.

Spain vs. Morocco

Date: Tuesday, December 6
Start time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation