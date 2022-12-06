 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Portugal vs. Switzerland in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Portugal and Switzerland face off on Tuesday, Dec. 5. We provide live stream and TV info for the Round of 16 matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
SOCCER WORLD CUP 2022 PORTUGAL VS URUGUAY Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Switzerland will square off in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal are favored to advance with -210 odds in that regard. Switzerland have +170 odds to advance as the underdog.

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Date: Tuesday, December 6
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

