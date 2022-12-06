Portugal vs. Switzerland picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Portugal will face Switzerland in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. This intriguing match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6 while airing on Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Switzerland

Date: Tuesday, December 6

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Portugal: -115

Draw: +250

Switzerland: +340

Moneyline pick: Portugal -115

When selecting Portugal, just know that this will not be a comfortable bet. This is one of the more interesting matches of this round of 16, as these sides are pretty evenly matched. Portugal have more firepower, and that’s enough to select them as the moneyline pick. However, Switzerland have been a gritty team in the World Cup while most notably keeping Brazil off the scoreboard until the 83rd minute in a 1-0 loss.

These sides met twice in the summer in the UEFA Nations League. Portugal beat Switzerland 4-0, then the Swiss took a 1-0 victory one week later. It feels like Portugal can grab multiple goals here and outlast Switzerland with a 2-1 victory.