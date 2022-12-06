Spain vs. Morocco picks, predictions in Round of 16 of 2022 World Cup

Spain and Morocco will square off in the round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. ET while airing on Fox. Spain check in as a substantial favorite, but Morocco have shown poise throughout this World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain vs. Morocco

Date: Tuesday, December 6

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: -190

Draw: +310

Morocco: +600

Moneyline pick: Draw +310

Spain started the 2022 World Cup with a dominant 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. However, the last two matches didn’t follow the same script. Instead, Spain drew with Germany 1-1 and lost to Japan 1-2. The Spaniards were vulnerable to the counter attack in both matches, especially against Japan. Spain will look to control possession and build chances, but Morocco are capable of finding its own looks on the counter attack. The Moroccans are more than fine yielding possession, as they only had 33% of the ball in their 2-0 victory over Belgium and 41% in a 2-1 win over Canada.

Even though Spain have the better players while sitting No. 7 in FIFA’s World Rankings, Morocco’s style could create problems. This should be a tight match throughout, and taking Morocco to advance (+295) is also worth a look at DraftKings Sportsbook.