Who is the referee for Portugal vs. Switzerland Round of 16 match?

The 2022 World Cup wraps up the Round of 16 on Tuesday with Portugal facing Switzerland for a quarterfinals berth. The match takes place at Lusail Stadium and gets underway at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. Portugal is a favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -110 regular time odds and -210 overall odds to advance. Switzerland is +330 to win in regular time and +170 overall.

The match will be officiated by an all-Mexican crew with César Ramos serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez. This will be the third match Ramos will officiate at the 2022 World Cup. He was in charge for Morocco’s 2-0 win over Belgium in which each side received a yellow card and he was in charge for the scoreless draw between Denmark and Tunisia in which he booked Denmark for two yellow cards and Tunisia for one.

Portugal reached this point by winning Group H with a 2-0-1 record while Switzerland finished second in Group G with a 2-0-1 record. The Swiss are 11-6-9 all-time against Portugal, last beating them in June at the UEFA Nations League. They’ve nine times in World Cup qualifying, but this will mark their first match in the World Cup tournament.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):