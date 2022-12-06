Who is announcing Portugal vs. Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup

Portugal and Switzerland will square off in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, Dec. 6. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal is a slight favorite to advance while holding -220 odds in that regard. Switzerland is a +175 underdog to advance to the quarterfinals.

The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature John Strong and Stu Holden calling the game from the announcer booth, with Tom Rinaldi and Geoff Shreeves serving as field reporters. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol.

Portugal is No. 9 in the FIFA World Rankings while Switzerland is No. 15. Portugal won Group H with victories over Ghana and Uruguay before falling 2-1 to South Korea. Switzerland finished runner-up to Brazil in Group G due to the goal differential. The Swiss side punched its ticket to the Round of 16 with wins over Cameroon and Serbia, which offset a 1-0 loss against Brazil.