Who is announcing Spain vs. Morocco at the 2022 World Cup

Spain and Morocco will face off in the Round of 16 knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Spain is listed as a substantial favorite with -380 odds to advance at DraftKings Sportsbook. By comparison, Morocco is a +295 underdog to advance.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. ET and airs on FOX and Telemundo. The FOX broadcast will feature Ian Darke and Landon Donovan calling the game from the announcer booth, with Rodolfo Landeros serving as the sideline reporter. The Telemundo broadcast, which will also air on Peacock will feature Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart.

Spain is No. 7 in the FIFA World Rankings while Morocco is No. 22. Spain finished runner-up in Group E despite scoring nine goals in three matches, which was tied for the most in the Group Stage. Morocco surprisingly won Group F by tallying a pair of victories and one draw, and it will look to keep that momentum to pull off the upset in the Round of 16.