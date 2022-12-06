Who will Morocco play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

Morocco advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history, and will face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland. The quarterfinal match is set to kick off on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. ET from Al Thumama Stadium. Televised broadcasts can be found on FOX and Telemundo.

Morocco shocked the world by defeating Spain in the round of 16 on Tuesday morning. After finishing 120 minutes in a scoreless draw, Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero as he saved two of Spain’s penalties after the post kept the first Spanish attempt out of the back of the net. Morocco went on to win 3-0 in the PK shootout, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time ever.

Aside from 2022, the Moroccan side has only advanced out of the group stage once, coming back in 1986 before they lost to West Germany in the round of 16. They’ve failed to make it out of the group stage in their three appearances since, until this year in Qatar when they finished on top of Group F with seven points.