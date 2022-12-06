Who will Portugal play in quarterfinals of World Cup bracket?

Portugal is facing Switzerland in the Round of 16, and while much of the second half remains in the match, the Portuguese squad is crushing the Swiss. They lead 4-1 heading into the 60th minute and are cruising to victory.

Once this match is wrapped, Portugal will advance to the quarterfinals where they will face Morocco. The two sides will meet at Al Thumama Stadium this coming Saturday, with the match kicking off at 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

This is the third time Portugal has advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. After two total tournament appearances with one quarterfinals appearance through 1998, the Portuguese side has reached the tournament six straight cycles and has a fourth place finish in 2006 as their best finish in that time.

Portugal and Morocco have met twice in international competition, with both coming at the World Cup. Morocco won a group match at the 1986 tournament while Portugal won a group match at the 2018 tournament.