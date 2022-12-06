When Portugal and Switzerland last faced off, World Cup history

Portugal will face Switzerland in the round of 16 stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal will play the role of favorites with -215 odds to advance. Switzerland are small underdogs with +170 odds to advance to the quarterfinals.

Let’s take a look at Portugal vs. Switzerland history below.

Portugal vs. Switzerland history

Who leads series: Switzerland 11-9-6

Last match: Switzerland won 1-0 on June 12, 2022 (UEFA Nations League)

Portugal and Switzerland have faced each other 26 times in the past, which dates all the way back to the 1938 World Cup. Switzerland won that meeting 1-0.

Looking at more recent meetings, these two sides squared off twice in 2022. Both matches came as part of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal pummeled Switzerland 4-0 on June 5. However, the Swiss got their revenge with a 1-0 victory over the Portuguese side one week later on June 12.

Switzerland leads this overall series with a 11-9-1 record. Despite that, Portugal have won three of the last four matches between these two sides dating back to 2017.