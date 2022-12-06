When Spain and Morocco last faced off, World Cup history

Spain and Morocco will face each other in the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 World Cup. The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6 while airing on Fox.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook Spain are favored to advance to the quarterfinals, holding -380 odds to make it happen. Morocco check in as the underdogs with +295 odds to advance.

Let’s take a look at Spain vs. Morocco history below.

Spain vs. Morocco history

Who leads series: Spain 2-0-1

Last match: Draw 2-2 on June 25, 2018 (FIFA World Cup)

Spain and Morocco have faced each other three times, and all three contests were part of the FIFA World Cup.

The first meeting between these nations was on Nov. 12, 1961 in the Africa-Europe group final of the FIFA World Cup. Spain won that match 1-0. Then, these two sides met again less than two weeks later, and Spain prevailed by a score of 3-2.

Spain and Morocco most recently faced each other in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. That match ended in a 2-2 draw while featuring several players who are also in the lineup for this 2022 rematch.