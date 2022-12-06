NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 6

With only three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, it’ll be hard to differentiate lineups. That means DFS values plays will be even more crucial tonight. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,500

LeVert has struggled in his last two games as he works his way back into the rotation but his production up to that point has been stellar. The guard is averaging 25.1 DKFP per game this season and should get closer to that mark as he plays more minutes. He gets to go up against a suspect Lakers perimeter defense Tuesday, so the matchup is favorable.

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons, $3,500

Duren isn’t playing heavy minutes yet for the Pistons but it’s hard to pass up his production at this price point. The big man is averaging 18.4 DKFP per game and his work on the glass gives him some upside. The Pistons get a Heat team on the second night of a back-to-back Tuesday, so that also helps Duren’s cause.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks, $4,400

The Mavericks might have limited Hardaway Jr.’s minutes Monday in the first part of a back-to-back but the guard still managed 27.8 fantasy points in 23 minutes. He had two 40+ DKFP outings leading into Monday’s game, so he’s on a bit of a heater right now. Hardaway Jr. should continue his strong play Tuesday against the Nuggets.