Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 6

We’ve got just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate but there are plenty of big names to target when it comes to player props. Here’s some of our favorites for the day’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 26.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-120)

Even with Cleveland’s strong defensive frontcourt, Davis has been on a different level lately. He’s averaging a whopping 37.8 points per game over his last four contests, with 44 and 55 in his last two games. Back him to keep a good thing going Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Heat (-180)

The Pistons forward has hit at least one triple in seven straight games, so it’s not going to take much for him to go over this line. He’s done it in each of the last two contests and gets the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back tonight. Back the efficient Bogdanovic to can a couple treys in this matchup.

Nikola Jokic over 11.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks (+105)

We’ll go with a solid plus-money play to close out the day’s slate. Jokic missed the first two meetings between the Nuggets and Mavericks, so he’ll be raring to go for this contest. He’s gone over this mark in three of his last five games, and should have a relatively easy time pulling down boards against Dallas’ frontcourt. The Mavs are on the second night of a back-to-back set as well, which might mean some tired legs and less effort on the glass.