Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Cavaliers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers meet Tuesday in a return to Ohio for LeBron James, who spent most of his storied NBA career with the Cavaliers. James and Anthony Davis are probable for this contest, while Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen is questionable.

Cleveland is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 225.5.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5

The Lakers have been on fire lately. Since starting 2-10, they have flipped the script behind a red-hot Davis. The big man might be the best player in the league at this moment, and there’s no signs of him slowing down. James tends to get up for this game against his former team as well. While the Cavaliers are good and could easily win this game, the Lakers should cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

The Lakers rank second in scoring over the last 10 games, while the Cavaliers are 27th in the category over the same span. Cleveland will have to keep up with LA to be in this contest, so the over should hit Tuesday.