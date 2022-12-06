Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Nuggets on Tuesday

MVP candidate Luka Doncic will lead the Dallas Mavericks against reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The Mavericks have struggled to find their form offensively, while the Nuggets continue to deal with injuries. Michael Porter Jr. is out with a heel injury, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable with a wrist issue.

The Nuggets are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +4.5

These teams have met twice this season, although Jokic and Jamal Murray didn’t play in either contest. Dallas won the first game big before losing two days later by one. The Mavericks will have a tougher time with the two stars back in the lineup fro Denver but they should be able to cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 223

The Nuggets rank 12th in points per game this season but have slowed down over the last 10 games. The Mavericks have been a league-average team in the same category. The under hit in a big way the last time these teams met. Even with Jokic and Murray back in for the Nuggets, the under seems to be the move once again given how these teams are playing at the moment.