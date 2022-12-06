How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on December 6

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This is the go-home to Saturday’s Deadline pay-per-view and the developmental brand will wrap up the build on tonight’s show. A bulk of the competitors for the Iron Survivor Challenges have been set and those matches will be finalized tonight.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, December 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

Last week, the panel of Shawn Michaels. Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly determined most of the competitors who will compete in the Iron Survivor Challenges. The men’s match will feature Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy while the women’s match will feature Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James.

Tonight, the final spots for both of those matches will be determined in a pair of triple-threat “Wild Card” matchups. Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase will duke it out on the men’s side and the women’s match will feature Indi Hartwell, Fallon Henley, and Wendy Choo.

The main event of Deadline will feature NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Apollo Crews. We haven’t seen either guy on the show the past few weeks as its just been pre-taped segments. Last week featured the two talking about their upcoming title match in a diner. We’ll see how they bring it home tonight.

Also on the show, Tony D’Angelo will return to action after being out of action for several weeks. We’ll also see of there’s any official plans for Toxic Attraction for Deadline.