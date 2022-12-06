LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Jarrett Allen headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, December 6

With just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, we’ve got a fairly light injury report. Here’s a look at the day’s report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 6

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

These two stars, with Davis in particular, have been superb over the last 10 games. Look for them both to keep up this great play Tuesday.

Jarrett Allen (back) - questionable

This is progress for Allen, who has previously been ruled out from the jump with this injury. If he suits up, he’ll take some fantasy value away from Evan Mobley while also having to attempt to slow down a red-hot Davis.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - TBD

Tyler Herro (ankle) - TBD

Max Strus (shoulder) - TBD

We’ll see how the Heat approach their players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) - questionable

Jeff Green (knee) - probable

Aaron Gordon continues to be a strong DFS target, although Green coming back will cut into his minutes. If KCP sits, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland are intriguing value plays for the Nuggets.