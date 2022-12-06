Spain, Morocco announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

The final day of the Round of 16 at 2022 World Cup gets underway on Tuesday morning. Spain faces Morocco at Education City Stadium with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET on FOX.

Spain enters the match a sizable favorite with -170 odds to win in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook and -350 overall odds to advance. Morocco is a +550 underdog in regular time and a +275 underdog overall to advance.

The teams have released their lineups for Tuesday’s match. Spain was able to rest some of their players in their final group stage match when it was clear they were going to advance. They lost out on the group, but advanced nonetheless and have some slightly more rested players as a result.

Here is the starting XI for each nation.

Spain XI

Unai Simón Marcus Llorente Rodri Aymeric Laporte Jordi Alba Sergio Busquets Gavi Pedri Ferran Torres Dani Olmo Marco Asensio

Morocco XI