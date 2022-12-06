Portugal, Switzerland announce starting XIs in Round of 16 match at 2022 World Cup

We’re starting to get lineup news as Portugal and Switzerland meet up in their round of 16 match at the 2022 World Cup. Here’s a look at the starting XIs in this matchup of European heavyweights.

XI PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, R. Guerreiro, William, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos. — B24 (@B24PT) December 6, 2022

If you think that lineup is off because it is missing one big name, you’re not completely wrong. Portugal have reportedly benched Cristiano Ronaldo for the start of this match due to his displeasure for being subbed off in the team’s final group stage game against South Korea. With Portugal already through to the knockout round ahead of that match, it made sense to conserve Ronaldo’s energy. This is still a bizarre decision but sometimes making a statement is more important than giving yourself the best chance to win. Ronaldo should come on off the bench at some point in this contest.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns to the lineup after missing the final match of the group stage with an unspecified illness. The starting eleven is riddled with the regulars you’d expect to see, including Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Chicago Fire winger Xherdan Shaqiri. Shaqiri has made 111 appearances for the Swiss side since 2010, scoring 27 goals in the process as the Swiss look to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 1954.