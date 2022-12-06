Pick on the spread for James Madison-Virginia on December 6

The Virginia Cavaliers have elevated to the number three spot in the polls and will look to keep their undefeated start going on Tuesday against James Madison.

James Madison vs. Virginia Cavaliers (-11, 132.5)

Virginia is playing their tradition slow style and pack line defense, ranking 355th in the country in possessions per game, but are playing higher scoring games thanks to ranking eighth in the country in points scored on a per possession basis.

The Cavaliers will look to slow down a James Madison unit that is averaging 88.3 points per game by turning defense into offense, as the team is 30th in the country in turnovers forced on a per possession basis.

Just 12 of the 363 Division I teams is turning the ball over fewer than 10 times per game with guards Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark combining to average 9.8 assists to 3.8 turnovers per game.

Though James Madison has a sterling 7-2 record, none of their wins have come against a team above .500 with their lone game coming against a power conference team being an 80-64 road loss against North Carolina.

Virginia and James Madison both enter the night shooting above 41% from 3-point range, but with Virginia 39th in the country in points allowed on a per loss basis at home, the Cavaliers will cool down James Madison’s hot start.

The Play: Virginia -11

