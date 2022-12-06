Picks, predictions for No. 17 Illinois vs. No. 2 Texas in Jimmy V Classic

The Illinois Fighting Illini will face the undefeated Texas Longhorns at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, a showcase of four of basketball’s top teams hosted by ESPN.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game. All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 17 Illinois vs. No. 2 Texas Odds

Spread: Texas -2.5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: Texas -145, Illinois +125

This Texas team has made quite the splash heading into the season. They began ranked at No. 12 and have quickly risen to the top two spots after a 6-0 start to 2022 that included a crushing win over Gonzaga. Creighton gave them a bit more trouble, but Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr, Dillon Mitchell, and Timmy Allen all put up a double-digit game to keep the streak going.

Illinois’ best win this season was over UCLA, though they’ve fallen in close games to Maryland and Virginia. The Illini’s best weapon this season is a senior transfer out of Texas Tech, guard Terrence Shannon, who is averaging 19.8 points per game. As solid as this Illinois team is, they’ve folded against teams comparable to the Longhorns. Texas is the more complete team at this point in the season.

The Pick: Texas -2.5

On a national stage, with each team bringing three guys averaging double digits per game and looking for what will end up being a defining win of the season, the over seems like a lock. This should be a fun, fast-paced, high-level-offense game. Each team is averaging just over 80 points per game at this point in the season.