How to watch the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery

It may not seem like much, but we will see MLB history made on Tuesday, December 6. As part of the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement that ended last offseason’s lockout, an MLB draft lottery was instituted. This system will replace the worst team from the previous season being awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the subsequent MLB draft. The 2023 MLB Draft Lottery will air on MLB Network at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How does the draft lottery work?

The 18 teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs are entered into the draft lottery. Based on the standings from last season, the Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates will all have a 16.5% chance at the No. 1 overall pick. They are followed by the Cincinnati Reds (13.2%) and the Kansas City Royals (10%) as the five teams with the best odds. Of the 18 teams eligible, six will be awarded a lottery spot based on this odds system. Once the six slots are decided, the draft order reverts to the inverse of the standings from the previous season for the remaining teams.

This system is reportedly supposed to limit the appeal of tanking for teams, but with this being the first one, it remains to be seen if that will happen. While the draft lottery is taking place on Tuesday, the 2023 MLB Draft isn’t set to be held until next Julyt in Seattle, Washington.