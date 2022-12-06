Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke in Jimmy V Classic

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Duke Blue Devils at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic, a showcase of four of basketball’s top teams hosted by ESPN.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game. All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Iowa vs. No. 15 Duke Odds

Spread: Duke -2.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Duke -140, Iowa +120

It’s been the Kyle Filipowski show this season at Duke in their first season under head coach Jon Scheyer. The seven-foot freshman center is averaging 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, backed up by junior guard Jeremy Roach. Duke was crushed by Purdue shortly after Thanksgiving, but have since bounced back with a win over a ranked Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes are led by junior forward Kris Murray, who is averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and is one of four Iowa players averaging double digits. Floating just outside the top 25, hey have yet to get a ranked win, though their only loss of the season was to No. 24 TCU.

I like this matchup for Iowa here, especially with the Murray vs. Filipowski showdown at the rim. Murray is outpacing Filipowski on the stats board, and despite the Duke center’s height advantage, Murray and Patrick McCaffery should be able to out-rebound the freshman and give the Hawkeyes an advantage in New York.

The Pick: Iowa +2.5

Iowa is averaging 86.4 points per game, and Duke is averaging 72.2. However, Duke is averaging just 67 points against ranked teams (yes, Iowa isn’t ranked, but they’re floating just outside the top 25 in votes), and Iowa scored 66 in their singular ranked matchup.