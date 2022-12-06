Picks, predictions for No. 13 Maryland vs. Wisconsin on Tuesday

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins face the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET. The 8-0 Terps are coming off a big win over No. 17 Illinois after shocking the college basketball world with their undefeated start to the season, and head to Wisconsin before two more ranked matchups in a row on their schedule.

The Badgers are 6-2 this season, but took No. 6 Kansas down to the line in November, taking the game to overtime and forcing the Jayhawks to hit a buzzer beater to win. They enter the game coming off an overtime win against Marquette.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Wisconsin Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -1

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Wisconsin -120, Maryland +100

Wisconsin doesn’t have the undefeated resume of Maryland, but they showed a flash of their true potential in that matchup with Kansas. Led by Tyler Wahl with 14.5 points per game, the Badgers have faced an extremely difficult opening scheduled, and the battle-tested squad should be able to go head-to-head with this Maryland team.

The Pick: Wisconsin -1

Wisconsin’s last four opponents have scored 69.5 points per game on average, and Maryland has allowed 67.25 points per game in their last four. I’ll take the over here.