NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Lakers vs. Cavaliers

The King goes home tonight. LeBron James returning to Cleveland always makes headlines, but Tuesday’s matchup between the Lakers and Cavaliers should be a good one. This is the best Cleveland has looked since James left, while L.A. is pushing to get back into the Western Conference playoff race.

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Cavs, with the odds coming out to +400.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Los Angeles Lakers

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) — OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (back) — Questionable

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points

The King’s homecoming should be a big one. Throughout his career, James has always shown up against Cleveland, averaging 29.4 points, 7.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds. While a lot of the attention in Los Angeles is on Anthony Davis right now, I think James will have a stronger game.

Cleveland is notoriously tough against opposing big men, boasting one of the NBA’s toughest frontcourt duos in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. It’s worth noting that Allen is questionable tonight, but Davis could be due for an underwhelming night even if he’s out.

LeBron has cleared 24.5 points comfortably in four of his last five games. I expect that streak to continue tonight.

Darius Garland Over 21.5 Points

This will likely be the trickiest leg in this Same Game Parlay, but a lot of factors are working in Garland’s favor tonight. The Lakers really struggle defensively against guards. While Pat Beverley may beg to differ, I don’t think he has enough lateral quickness to keep up with Garland.

That’s not a shot against Beverley, either. I can count the number of players capable of defending Garland on one hand. If you check out his stats over the last few games, the production hasn’t necessarily been there, but the shot attempts have been. As long as he stays aggressive, he’ll be in good shape .

Garland easily cleared 21.5 points in each of his last two matchups against Los Angeles. I’m confident he can do the same tonight.

Lakers +5.5

The Lakers have been in excellent form lately, winning five of their last six games. That stretch included an impressive win over the Bucks just four days ago. Meanwhile, Cleveland has looked somewhat shaky as of late.

The Cavs are coming off a horrible performance against the Knicks in which they only scored 81 points. It’s worth noting that Cleveland actually beat L.A. exactly one month from today, but the Lakers were dominating this “rivalry” up until that point, having won five straight contests against the Cavs before that game.

Cleveland is tough at home, boasting a 10-1 record on the season in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. I do think it’s possible the Lakers hand them their second loss in that building tonight, but we’ll take the added security that comes with +5.5 points.

