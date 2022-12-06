Who can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season

As we head into Week 14 of the NFL season, there are already a few teams that can clinch a playoff spot. There are still five weeks left in the regular season, but the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings can all lock up a playoff berth this weekend. With six teams on bye this week, these scenarios are definitely something to watch and keep track of.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs take a 9-3 record into a divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos this week. Kansas City is coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will hit the road for the second week in a row. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West this weekend by beating the Broncos and if the Los Angeles Chargers lose in their game against the Miami Dolphins for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are 11-1 and still have the best record in the NFL. They head into this week’s game against the New York Giants coming off a dominant 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. The situation is pretty single for Philadelphia, if they win, they clinch a playoff berth. If they lose to the Giants, they could still clinch a spot this week if the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has won back-to-back games including last weekend’s 27-22 victory over the New York Jets. The Vikings have a 10-2 record and are looking to clinch the NFC North against the Detroit Lions this week. If Minnesota wins the game, or if there is a tie, they will clinch the division and be guaranteed a top-four seed in the playoffs. The Vikings and Lions met up in Week 3, and Minnesota came away with the 28-24 win.