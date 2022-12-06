Cristiano Ronaldo not in starting XI for start of Portugal-Switzerland

UPDATE: It’s official. Cristiano Ronaldo will start the Round of 16 match on the bench.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not make the starting eleven in Portugal’s pivotal round of 16 matchup against Switzerland, according to a Portuguese media report.

Portuguese outlet Record first reported the news, stating that manager Fernando Santos wasn’t happy with Ronaldo’s attitude after being subbed off in their last match against South Korea. It’s rumored that he’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by Goncalo Ramos and will likely come off the bench for Santos’ side at some point in the round of 16 showdown.

While it’s all speculative and nothing has been confirmed, starting a superstar like Ronaldo on the bench in such a huge matchup will surely cause waves around the world of international football, especially when 2022 is likely set to be Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance.

The 37-year-old is playing in his fifth World Cup and has started in each of Portugal’s three matches, scoring a goal against Ghana, becoming the first male player in history to score in five different World Cups.