Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi breaks out Jaylen Waddle celebration after match-winning penalty kick

Jaylen Waddle’s celebration goes international.

By David Fucillo
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates after the team’s victory in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Morocco shocked Spain on Tuesday, winning their Round of 16 World Cup match on penalty kicks after playing scoreless through extra time. Morocco dominated the PKs, drilling in three while Spain couldn’t score a single one.

Achraf Hakimi secured the win on the fourth round of PKs and dropped a waddling celebration before his teammates joined in the celebration. If it looks familiar to American fans, it looks like the penguin waddle celebration Jaylen Waddle uses after he scores touchdowns.

Morocco advances to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland, which takes place Tuesday afternoon. Morocco won Group F with two wins and a draw.

