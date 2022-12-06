Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi breaks out Jaylen Waddle celebration after match-winning penalty kick

Morocco shocked Spain on Tuesday, winning their Round of 16 World Cup match on penalty kicks after playing scoreless through extra time. Morocco dominated the PKs, drilling in three while Spain couldn’t score a single one.

Achraf Hakimi secured the win on the fourth round of PKs and dropped a waddling celebration before his teammates joined in the celebration. If it looks familiar to American fans, it looks like the penguin waddle celebration Jaylen Waddle uses after he scores touchdowns.

THEY DID IT‼️



MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS pic.twitter.com/htO3d7QxPU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Morocco advances to face the winner of Portugal vs. Switzerland, which takes place Tuesday afternoon. Morocco won Group F with two wins and a draw.