Portugal strike first vs. Switzerland in round of 16 match [VIDEO]

Portugal made some headlines before their round of 16 match against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup by benching Cristiano Ronaldo after his behavior following the group stage game against South Korea. His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, immediately made an impact by finding the back of the net in the 17th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

This is a ridiculous angle from Ramos, who got the start over Ronaldo and now likely won’t be subbed off for the Portugal star after that goal. Ramos did play in the group stage games so he’s not a completely green player when it comes to the 2022 World Cup. We’ll see if he can add another one as Portugal continue to find openings in Switzerland’s defense.

Interestingly, Ronaldo’s reaction to the goal says it all. Even though he’s been taken out of the starting lineup, this blank stare is not a good look.