Pepe connects on header to double Portugal’s lead vs. Switzerland [VIDEO]

Portugal are always dangerous on set pieces, especially with center back Pepe being able to tower over others and connect brilliantly on headers. Switzerland found out the hard way in the round of 16 match against Portugal at the 2022 World Cup, as the defender once again hit a signature header to double his side’s lead.

PEPE MAKES IT TWO



The 39-year-old gives Portugal a 2-0 lead in the first half

Even at 39 years old, Pepe is able to find space in between two Swiss defenders to hit this ball. He’s always been a threat in front of goal despite being a center back, and his veteran presence has now helped Portugal grab hold of this match. He becomes the oldest men’s player to score in the knockout stage of a World Cup with this goal.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, Portugal have come out firing. Ronaldo was somewhat muted in his reaction to the first goal but he didn’t hold back here.

Ronaldo and Portugal players swarm Pepe after his goal

Don’t expect Switzerland to go away in this contest though. The Swiss were down 3-1 to France at the Euro last summer and came back to tie the score 3-3 before eventually winning in penalties. We should see more goals in this contest.