Live coverage of odds and results for 2022 Georgia Senate runoff election

The Senate will remain in the hands of Democrats come January of next year, but plenty is still on the line in the upper chamber of the United States Congress as the last seat is to be decided Tuesday night in Georgia.

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is the favorite over Republican Herschel Walker, and here we’ll be tracking all the numbers tonight as they come in from across the Peach State. We’ll also be using the betting odds markets to determine how they are moving to the vote counts as they come in this evening.

A 51-49 Senate for Democrats means they can have an extra seat on all committees, which will help the more progressive party move federal judges faster through the Judiciary Committee process. They also won’t need Vice President Kamala Harris to be hanging out in the DMV all the time waiting to break ties on issues, which she’s needed to do 26 times in her first two years in office.

The polls close at 7 p.m. ET in Georgia, and we’ll be live-blogging the results as they come through, but at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, here are the betting market prices for the race:



PredictIt: Warnock .92, Walker .10

PolyMarket: Warnock .93, Walker .07

Smarkets: Warnock .95, Walker .05