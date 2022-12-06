Goncalo Ramos scores hat-trick vs. Switzerland in round of 16 [VIDEO]

There’s no way Portugal could’ve known how things would work out in their round of 16 match against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, especially after benching Cristiano Ronaldo. Things have worked out better than expected, with Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick for his side. Here’s the big moment.

HAT TRICK FOR RAMOS



Gonçalo Ramos nets the first hat trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/YYEzJxZepu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

It’s the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup and puts Portugal up 5-1 on Switzerland. Ronaldo was warming up on the sidelines shortly after the second half began and eventually did enter the game but the damage has already been done. Ramos did come off and now might be in line to start the quarterfinal after this performance.

Here’s Ramos’ first and second goals of the match, which helped build Portugal’s lead. His second and third goals came relatively easy, but the first one was an absolute rocket at an amazing angle.

PORTUGAL TAKES THE LEAD



Gonçalo Ramos who got the start over Ronaldo puts Portugal on top pic.twitter.com/zJKwysZhTK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Another look at Gonçalo Ramos' second goal of the day for Portugal pic.twitter.com/vYFUmmUltd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Portugal seems set to play Morocco in the quarterfinal barring a ridiculous collapse.