Goncalo Ramos scores hat-trick vs. Switzerland in round of 16 [VIDEO]

Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI for this match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland at Lusail Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
There’s no way Portugal could’ve known how things would work out in their round of 16 match against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, especially after benching Cristiano Ronaldo. Things have worked out better than expected, with Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick for his side. Here’s the big moment.

It’s the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup and puts Portugal up 5-1 on Switzerland. Ronaldo was warming up on the sidelines shortly after the second half began and eventually did enter the game but the damage has already been done. Ramos did come off and now might be in line to start the quarterfinal after this performance.

Here’s Ramos’ first and second goals of the match, which helped build Portugal’s lead. His second and third goals came relatively easy, but the first one was an absolute rocket at an amazing angle.

Portugal seems set to play Morocco in the quarterfinal barring a ridiculous collapse.

