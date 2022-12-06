Opening odds for Morocco vs. Portugal matchup in quarterfinal of 2022 World Cup

Group F winners Morocco will take on Group H winners Portugal in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup with both teams coming off big wins in the round of 16. Morocco sprung another big upset, defeating Spain in penalty kicks while Portugal blasted past Switerzland behind Goncalo Ramos’ hat trick. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Morocco vs. Portugal moneyline odds (regular time)

Morocco: +450

Draw: +280

Portugal: -150

Early pick: Portugal -150

After Portugal tallied six goals against Switzerland, it’s hard to pick against this side. Cristiano Ronaldo might have learned his lesson and should get the start in this one as Portugal go for a semifinal spot. Morocco have been giant killers in this tournament but they might be flying too high off a penalty shootout win and could have a letdown here.

Morocco vs. Portugal odds to advance

Morocco: +220

Portugal: -275

Early pick: Portugal -275

We’re taking Portugal in regular time, so Portugal to advance is the obvious pick here.