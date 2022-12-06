Updated World Cup title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round

The 2022 World Cup has entered the quarterfinal round, which means just eight teams are left for soccer’s greatest prize. Here’s a look at each team’s title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazi: +175

France: +400

Argentina: +550

England: +600

Portugal: +650

Netherlands: +1400

Croatia: +3500

Morocco: +3500

France have now jumped Argentina since the round of 16, coming in just behind Brazil at +400. Brazil remain the favorites and have been since the World Cup began. Portugal have made the massive jump after a 6-1 win over Switzerland, moving to +650 after entering the round of 16 at +1200. England are just above Portugal but have a date with France in the quarterfinal round. One major contender will go home after that match.

Morocco have jumped to +3500, in line with 2018 runners-up Croatia. The Atlas Lions have continued to defy the odds in this tournament, taking out Belgium in the group stage before upsetting Spain on penalty kicks in the round of 16.