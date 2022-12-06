 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated World Cup title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2022 World Cup on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the quarterfinal round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Neymar of Brazil celebrates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 5, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 2022 World Cup has entered the quarterfinal round, which means just eight teams are left for soccer’s greatest prize. Here’s a look at each team’s title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazi: +175
France: +400
Argentina: +550
England: +600
Portugal: +650
Netherlands: +1400
Croatia: +3500
Morocco: +3500

France have now jumped Argentina since the round of 16, coming in just behind Brazil at +400. Brazil remain the favorites and have been since the World Cup began. Portugal have made the massive jump after a 6-1 win over Switzerland, moving to +650 after entering the round of 16 at +1200. England are just above Portugal but have a date with France in the quarterfinal round. One major contender will go home after that match.

Morocco have jumped to +3500, in line with 2018 runners-up Croatia. The Atlas Lions have continued to defy the odds in this tournament, taking out Belgium in the group stage before upsetting Spain on penalty kicks in the round of 16.

