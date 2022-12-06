 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis OUT for rest of Tuesday’s game vs. Cavaliers with illness

Davis will not be back for this game but this doesn’t seem like a long-term issue.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 6, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Davis will not return Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to an illness, which is something he must have been dealing with that got worse when he played. While this obviously isn’t great for those who backed Davis to have a big night when it comes to player props and DFS contests, it’s encouraging to know this isn’t a physical ailment and won’t keep the big man out for an extended period of time.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has gone to the locker room Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, although the exact nature of his reason for exiting the game is unknown. Davis was dealing with a back issue ahead of the game but was listed as probable before the contest so there was no reason to believe he could aggravate the injury.

Davis was also dealing with a calf issue during this recent stretch of play, which has vaulted him to near the top of the MVP conversation early in the season. The Lakers big man was averaging 37.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in the last four contests ahead of Tuesday’s game, buoyed by 44 and 55-point efforts in his last two games.

If Davis cannot return and is out for an extended period of time, the responsibility to step up falls on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Look for Thomas Bryant to be a fill-in center with Davis out but it’ll be nearly impossible to match the star’s production to this point.

