Anthony Davis OUT for rest of Tuesday’s game vs. Cavaliers with illness

Update: Davis will not return Tuesday against the Cavaliers due to an illness, which is something he must have been dealing with that got worse when he played. While this obviously isn’t great for those who backed Davis to have a big night when it comes to player props and DFS contests, it’s encouraging to know this isn’t a physical ailment and won’t keep the big man out for an extended period of time.

Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to flu-like symptoms. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 7, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis has gone to the locker room Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, although the exact nature of his reason for exiting the game is unknown. Davis was dealing with a back issue ahead of the game but was listed as probable before the contest so there was no reason to believe he could aggravate the injury.

We're still awaiting an update on Anthony Davis, who went to the locker room late in the 1st Q, and has yet to return to the bench. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 7, 2022

Davis was also dealing with a calf issue during this recent stretch of play, which has vaulted him to near the top of the MVP conversation early in the season. The Lakers big man was averaging 37.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in the last four contests ahead of Tuesday’s game, buoyed by 44 and 55-point efforts in his last two games.

If Davis cannot return and is out for an extended period of time, the responsibility to step up falls on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Look for Thomas Bryant to be a fill-in center with Davis out but it’ll be nearly impossible to match the star’s production to this point.